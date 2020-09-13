State and local organizations partner to provide free COVID-19 testing in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is partnering with Winona public health officials and local higher education institutions to provide COVID-19 testing.

Testing will be free and available to the public on Tuesday, Sept. 16 and Wednesday Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing will be performed at Winona State University's Integrated Wellness Center parking lot, located on Mark and Main Street in Winona.

To avoid long lines, health officials are encouraging folks to preregister for a testing time slot, however, it is not required.

Testing will be available to anyone, with or without symptoms, who wants to be tested.

The partnership includes City of Winona, Winona State University, Winona Health, Winona County Public Health, Winona County, Winona County Emergency Management, St. Mary’s University of Minnesota and Minnesota State College Southeast.

For more information, or to preregister for a testing time slot, click here.