UW-La Crosse expands shelter in place for all campus residents

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (KTTC) -- A shelter in place has been issued for all University of Wisconsin La Crosse campus residents. The university is expanding the shelter in place for Coate Hall residents, to include all residence halls.

The two week isolation was ordered to start at 5 p.m. Sunday and will last until 5 p.m. on Sept. 27. The university is advising students to not travel home during the quarantine and follow isolation protocols recommended by national health experts. The school says its taking these precautions because of the high number of positive cases among resident students.

UW-La Crosse is also requiring face masks on all campus property -- including the outdoors.

Classes are suspended until Wednesday and will resume remotely until Monday Sept. 28.

According to a press release from UW-La Crosse, nearly all student-facing resources will be virtual until the two week quarantine is over, all in-person study spaces (including the Murphy Library, the Union and academic buildings) will be closed and dining services will shift to carry-out meals only.