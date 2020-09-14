Athlete of the Week – Natasha Sortland, ZMKW Cross Country

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) - Natasha Sortland is on a roll. The ZMKW sophomore cross country star hasn't lost a regular season meet in the last two seasons, and just broke her own course record at the Lake City Triangular with a time of 18:04.

"The goal we set out to break was 18:30, and then we found out that that was the course record," said Sortland. "It was a really good race."

Sortland has had a lot of good races the last two years. She's the back-to-back defending Hiawatha Valley League Champion and won the Section 1A Title last fall.

"One thing that really stands out to me as far as Natasha goes is there's never an easy night," said ZMKW Head Cross Country Coach Brad Smith. "She's not the type of kid that's going to look for an easy night. What you see on the course is pretty much what I see each night at practice: that high level of intensity."

Only a sophomore, Sortland is on the path to reach the next level -- something that motivates her to continue to excel on the high school circuit.

"I just want to run in college, and I want to do well in college," she said. "My goal is just to get a scholarship. That's what I'm going for."

For now, though, Sortland is focused on getting the most out of this atypical corona season.

"I really hope that everyone stays safe, so that the season can finish. I'm really excited for what the future holds because it's the unknown, we really don't know, and that's what makes it exciting."

Natasha Sortland of ZMKW Cross Country is this week's KTTC Athlete of the Week.