Big 12 feeling blue after 0-3 weekend against Sun Belt

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference went 3-0 against the Big 12 over the weekend, a stunning performance highlighted by Louisiana’s romp over then-No. 23 Iowa State. Arkansas State also won at Kansas State and Coastal Carolina won at Kansas. It may have been the best day in the history of the league. In the latest Top 25, Louisiana-Lafayette landed at No. 19 and Appalachian State is tied with Kentucky at No. 23 following its win over Charlotte. Arkansas State received the sixth-most votes of schools that are just outside the weekly rankings.