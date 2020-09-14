Brazil’s da Silva faces new charge of money laundering

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Prosecutors in Brazil’s sprawling Car Wash corruption investigation have charged former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva with money laundering, less than a year after the country’s top court ordered him freed from jail while he appealed his conviction in another case. Prosecutors said Monday the left-leaning ex-leader who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010 received bribes from construction giant Odebrecht disguised as donations to the institute that carries his name. Attorneys for the ex-president said they were surprised by the charges, Da Silva has repeatedly claimed his innocence.