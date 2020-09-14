Candlelight vigil held for killed Rochester mother and daughter; domestic violence victims

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) — On Monday evening, more than a hundred community members gathered for a candlelight vigil in remembrance of 23 year old Keona Foote and her 2-year-old daughter, Miyona Miller.

On Sunday, Foote and her daughter were found dead in their Rochester apartment. Foote was also pregnant. Foote’s ex-boyfriend was arrested in South Carolina and charged with three counts of 2nd degree murder.

During the vigil, community members prayed for the victim’s family and peace.

Michelle Miller, Foote’s grandmother, was with her husband when she found the mother and daughter’s bodies.

She shared a memory of hers.

“She was just a goofy, happy girl and she loved her daughter. She loved her daughter,” Miller said.

Miller said Miyona was a sweet young girl.

“That little girl smiled so much. That little girl is the happiest little girl ever. She smiled all the time. She loved everybody. She wanted to hug you all the time. You couldn’t of looked at the little girl in her face and do that to her,” She said.

Dion Miller, Keona’s grandad, said Miyona was an “angel.”

At 7:30 Monday night, hundreds of Rochester community members gathered for a vigil to remember the life of 23 year old, Keona Foote and her 2 year old daughter, Miyona. Their death was a result of domestic violence. Keona was also pregnant. The perpetrator has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/7DeMODFC0X — KaMaria B. (@KamOnCam_) September 15, 2020

Demetria Shai Nichols, the vigil organizer, said she didn’t know Keona personally but the vigil was needed for the community to come together after this tragic incident.

She also said this brings awareness to domestic violence incidents.

“I would just like to say, what happened, as we all know as a community, was a tragedy to Keona and Miyona. My condolences to the family especially. But to everybody; if you hear something that you feel is not right, go with your intuition and check to see. If you feel like there’s harm, that you’ll be in harm’s way call 911, call. Had we known, or we don’t know who may have heard something. What if somebody heard and just didn’t make that phone call? Be intentive with your intuition,” Nichols said.

There is a GoFund Me to raise funds for funeral expenses.