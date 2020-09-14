Cause of Iowa man’s suspicious death ruled undetermined

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities have ruled the cause of death of a 66-year-old northwest Iowa man as undetermined after initially investigating it as a homicide. David Davenport died in October after tenants on his property found him injured inside rental property near his home in Sergeant Bluff. Authorities became aware of his death two days later, when a fire damaged his home on the property. Authorities ruled his death a homicide after a preliminary autopsy. Investigators later determined the house fire was accidental. Earlier this month, after further reviewing all the evidence, the Iowa Medical Examiner ruled the cause of Davenport’s death was undetermined.