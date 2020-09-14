EPA sides with farmers on ethanol, rejects refinery waivers

Federal regulators have handed a victory to corn farmers by refusing to allow a group of petroleum refiners in 14 states to forego requirements to blend ethanol into the gasoline they make. Members of Congress from farm states have heavily lobbied President Donald Trump to reject the waiver requests for months. Those representing oil producing states supported the waivers which were originally designed to help small refineries but were also granted by EPA in recent years to larger refineries. The decision comes 50 days before the presidential election in which Trump needs support of farmers to help carry several Midwest states again.