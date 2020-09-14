Scientists focusing on climate issues claim 3 Balzan prizes

MILAN (AP) — Three scientists whose work focused on climate issues are among the winners of this year’s Balzan Prize, which recognizes scholarly and scientific achievements. Susan Trumbore was recognized for her ‘’outstanding contributions’’ to the study of the carbon cycle and its effects on climate. Jean-Marie Tarascon, professor of the College de France, was recognized for his research in the field of electrochemical energy storage. And Joan Martinez Alier, based in Spain, was cited for his ‘’path-breaking analysis of the relationships between economies and the environment.’’ The Balzan Foundation awards two prizes in the sciences and two in the humanities each year, rotating specialties to highlight new or emerging areas of research.