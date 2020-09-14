Search continues for gunman who shot California deputies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities were continuing the search for a gunman who shot and wounded two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in an apparent ambush in their squad car. The department announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. Surveillance video shows a gunman with a pistol open fire on the deputies’ patrol car. A handful of protesters gathered outside the the hospital where the injured deputies were being treated. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says the deputies, a male and a female who graduated from the academy 14 months ago, are expected to recover.