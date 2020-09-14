Video: Officer running away while shooting man with knife

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A police officer in Pennsylvania fatally shot a Black man during a domestic disturbance call, prompting street protests that led to vandalism. Police posted the officer’s body camera video on social media, showing the man chasing the officer down a sidewalk with a knife before he was fatally shot, and eventually used tear gas early Monday to disperse the crowds. Hundreds of people protested outside the police station in Lancaster following the shooting death of 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz. Police say tear gas was used because protesters threw things at officers and damaged government buildings and property.