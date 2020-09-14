Texas man gets federal prison for Masters golf ticket scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a scheme that used stolen identities to obtain tickets the Masters golf tournament. Federal prosecutors say Stephen Michael Freeman of Athens and his family then sold those tickets for a profit. Freeman and three relatives from Texas were sentenced Monday by a U.S. District Court judge in Augusta, the home of the storied golf tournament. Federal prosecutors said the family used stolen IDs from 2013 through 2017 to cheat the lottery system that distributes tournament tickets. Freeman was sentenced to 28 months in prison. His parents and sister received probation.