Texas Rep. Ron Wright hospitalized due to cancer treatment

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — U.S Rep. Ron Wright of Texas has been admitted to a Dallas hospital due to complications surrounding his cancer treatment. His campaign said Monday that the 67-year-old freshman congressman from Arlington has “been in a tough battle with cancer this year.” Wright was admitted to Baylor Medical Center in Dallas on Sunday. Last year, Wright wrote on Facebook that he was again undergoing treatment for lung cancer. He is a Republican and running for reelection in November.