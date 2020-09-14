Western wildfires death toll continues to climb

(NBC News) -- As the death toll continues to climb, officials are warning evacuees in the fire-ravaged western states have a harder time making it to safety the longer they wait.

"There are weakened trees, electrical wires down. There could be damaged structures out there and things that are hazardous to the general public," says Operations Section Chief Ralph Lucas, who is currently managing the "Riverside" fire in Oregon.

The fires in Oregon have already consumed more than 800,000 acres and forced a half million people out of their homes.

Farther north, more than 600,000 acres have burned in Washington State, and to the south 3.3 million acres and counting in California, an area larger than the state of Connecticut.



Behind the fires lines crews are working with lists of missing people and looking for remains in burned out communities and along escape routes. So far at least 35 deaths have been confirmed.

