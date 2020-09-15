Apple debuts discount watch, but no new iPhones … yet

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is introducing a cheaper version of its smartwatch, its latest attempt to broaden the appeal of its trend-setting products while more consumers are forced to scrimp during ongoing fallout from the pandemic. The scaled-down Apple Watch follows a budget iPhone that came out five months ago as the pandemic caused unemployment rates to soar. Apple took the wraps off the new discount watch in addition to a new high-end model, a next-generation iPad and a new subscription service during a virtual event held Tuesday. New iPhones are expected later this year.