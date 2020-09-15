Archie Panjabi leads the cast of Peacock’s show ‘Departure’

NEW YORK (AP) — On “The Good Wife,” Archie Panjabi played a canny private investigator. Now she’s back playing an investigator in Peacock’s six-part series “Departure.” Panjabi plays a brilliant aviation investigator called in to solve the strange disappearance of a jetliner en route to London. The actor has had scene-stealing roles in “Bend It Like Beckham” and opposite Angelina Jolie in “A Mighty Heart.” But in the series, she’s the big star, her face on the poster, front and center. She says growing up there weren’t “many roles for somebody like me leading a show.”