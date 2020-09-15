Bronze statue of US first lady is unveiled in Slovenia

SEVNICA, Slovenia (AP) — A bronze statue representing U.S. first lady Melania Trump was unveiled in her native Slovenia to replace a wooden one that was set on fire in July. The new sculpture is a replica of the original one that was commissioned by a U.S. artist Brad Downey and placed near Trump’s hometown of Sevnica in central Slovenia. The original statue was torched by unknown arsonists on July 4th. A plaque next to the new one reads it is “dedicated to the eternal memory of a monument to Melania which stood at this location.” The life-sized sculpture bears no obvious resemblance to the U.S. first lady.