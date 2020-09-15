Diplomats: Roadside bombing targets British convoy in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — The British Embassy says a roadside bomb has targeted British diplomatic vehicles in Baghdad. There were no injuries but the attack is fueling concerns over armed groups. The embassy and Iraqi officials said the attack targeted the British embassy convoy on a Baghdad highway close to the Umm al-Tabool Mosque, on a road frequently used by diplomatic missions. The attack is the first in months to target a diplomatic convoy and comes amid near daily rocket attacks aimed at the Green Zone and Iraqi army bases hosting U.S. troops. Rocket attacks have rarely lead to significant losses.