Dobnak scheduled to start for Twins at White Sox

Minnesota Twins (30-19, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-16, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Minnesota: Randy Dobnak (6-3, 3.61 ERA) Chicago: Dane Dunning (1-0, 2.70 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins travel to take on the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

The White Sox are 23-10 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago has hit 78 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Jose Abreu leads the club with 15, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Twins are 20-15 against AL Central Division opponents. The Minnesota pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.66, Jose Berrios leads the staff with a mark of 4.15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 48 RBIs and is batting .320.

Nelson Cruz is second on the Twins with 21 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Trevor May: (back), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Eddie Rosario: (left elbow), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Miguel Sano: (neck), Marwin Gonzalez: (illness), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.