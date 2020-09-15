“Everybody just loved her,” Keona Foote’s mother remembers her daughter

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As authorities continue the investigation into the murders of Keona Foote, her daughter and unborn child in Rochester over the weekend, we are learning more about the victims from their family.

Brandy Lee-Williams, mother of Keona and granddaughter Miyona.

In an interview Tuesday with KTTC Brandy Lee-Williams wanted to share with the world all of the great things about Keona and her granddaughter Miyona.

"Our lives will never ever be the same never ever," Lee-Williams said, heartbroken and still in disbelief.

"She loved her family a lot. Her family meant the world to her," Lee-Willimas said.

She spoke about how her granddaughter Miyona Miller would make cute little faces as she mimicked her mom.

Foote was born and raised in La Crosse, Wisconsin and was living between that city and Rochester at the time of her murder.

Keona's aunt Sabrina Beauregard.

Foote's aunt, Sabrina Beauregard, said the move was an effort to change her life.

"Keona was growing up to be a young lady who wanted a better life for her child," Beauregard said.

As Lee-Williams sat in her Wisconsin home, she was flooded by many memories and moments about her daughter. One was how Foote came up with her daughter's name.

"Keona name being Keona said I think I'm gonna name her Miyona- Mi--ona she's Miyona," Lee-Williams said.

Both Lee-Williams and Beauregard said the two shared such a strong bond.

"Perfect mother child would be, they were as one. It was like their hearts were as one," Lee-Williams said.

But the family remains steadfast in their faith to get them through the tough times that lie ahead.

"No words, no feelings, no nothing is going to bring them back. We just want to pray and get through this and get justice that's it that's all," Beauregard said.

Beauregard added, the only joy the family now has is knowing that Foote and her daughter Miller are together.

The family said there will be a private service held in Wisconsin,

and while there is no date set yet they would like the community to continue to lift the family in prayer.