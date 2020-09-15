How Bloomberg’s $100 million Florida bet may shape campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Bloomberg has come through on his vow to spend “whatever it takes” to defeat President Donald Trump. The former presidential candidate has pledged to spend $100 million in Florida to boost Joe Biden there. Some Democrats initially said Bloomberg was dragging his feet on his promised investment. But Bloomberg’s aides say his decision to focus on Florida just two months out was in line with the billionaire’s overall strategy to make the best investment based on the data. They say the investment will allow the Biden campaign to move resources to other battleground states and force the Trump campaign to spend more of their limited resources there.