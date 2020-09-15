Libya east-based force: 7 militants, foreign fighters killed

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s east-based army says it has killed at least seven Islamic State militants, including foreign fighters, in a raid in the country’s south. The force said there was a six-hour firefight overnight and that the dead include three militants from Saudi Arabia, an Australian, an Egyptian and two Libyans. The troops also detained two women, a Libyan and an Egyptian. A news website says three troops were also killed in the fighting. Militants have profited from the chaos in Libya, which is divided between two rival administrations in the east and the west, with an array of forces and militias loyal to each side.