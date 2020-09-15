Orphaned cub of famous mother bear Mink dies in traffic

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities say one of three black bear cubs orphaned by the recent death of their famous mother was hit and killed by a bus. The 30-pound cub was struck Monday after it ran out onto a road in West Lebanon. It was similar to one that was rescued Aug. 31 that was determined to the offspring of the mother bear known as Mink. Ben Kilham took in the rescued cub at his bear rehabilitation center and buried the cub’s remains. He told the Valley News it was one of Mink’s. The black bear project leader for the New Hampshire Fish and Game black bear project leader agreed. The status of the third cub isn’t known.