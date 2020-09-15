Owatonna K9 receives ‘life-saving’ protective vest

OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) -- A K9 officer with the Owatonna Police Department is getting some new protective gear.

Vegas is a 2-year-old German Shepherd who works in patrol work and narcotics detection, according to a news release, He has been working with Owatonna Police since last August.

Courtesy: Owatonna Police Department

Two months from now, K9 Vegas will receive a bullet and stab protective vest embroidered with the words "honoring those who served and sacrificed." The donation comes from the nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

The armor is potentially life-saving and custom-fitted. With the help of donations, the nonprofit has provided more than 4,000 vests at a cost of $6.9 million.

There are about 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States, according to Owatonna Police.