Trump aide apologizes for video slamming virus scientists

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Trump health appointee who launched political attacks and allegedly sought to muzzle scientific information is creating new distractions for the White House in its disjointed coronavirus response. Michael Caputo, the top spokesman at Health and Human Services, says on a taxpayer-funded podcast that Democrats don’t want a coronavirus vaccine until after the election to punish President Donald Trump. Over the weekend, media reports said Caputo’s office tried to gain control over a government scientific publication. That was followed by reports of a personal video in which Caputo alleges a conspiracy by government scientists. HHS is standing by Caputo amid calls for his ouster.