Trump to take questions in TV ‘town hall’ as debates warm-up

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Donald Trump is participating in a televised “town hall” with uncommitted voters Tuesday night. It’s a warm-up of sorts two weeks before he faces Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the first presidential debate. Tuesday’s event is being hosted by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos and is being taped at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. There will be just 21 voters in attendance to comply with state and local coronavirus regulations. It will mark Trump’s first time facing direct questions from voters in months, and an opportunity for the Republican to test drive his message before the critical debates.