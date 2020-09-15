 Skip to Content

US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by world trade body

Updated
Last updated today at 9:47 am
9:56 am Breaking News, Top Stories

(AP) – The World Trade Organization has ruled that the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese goods worth more than $200 billion are illegal.

Tuesday’s decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs that President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike.

The ruling could allow China to impose retaliatory tariffs.

And the U.S. could appeal, though the appeals process has been blocked by Washington’s refusal to allow new members for the appeals board.

You can find the report here.

Travis Sloan

Group Social Media and Digital Content Manager for Quincy Media, Inc.

Related Articles

Skip to content