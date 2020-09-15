Wisconsin election clerks rush to mail ballots after delay

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Election clerks in Wisconsin are rushing to mail absentee ballots less than 24 hours after the state Supreme Court lifted its temporary freeze on sending them while it considered a legal challenge. The Town of Greenville clerk who also serves as president of the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association says clerks across the state are “busy.” More than 1,850 clerks in municipalities big and small are working to meet a Thursday deadline in state law to mail ballots to the more than 1 million voters who’ve requested them so far. Clerks also face a Saturday deadline in federal law to send ballots to military and overseas voters.