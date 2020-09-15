World isn’t meeting biodiversity goals, UN report finds

A new U.N. biodiversity report card highlights the decline over the past 10 years in fragile ecosystems such as coral reefs and tropical forests. In 2010, more than 150 countries agreed to goals to protect nature. But the report released Tuesday finds that the world has mostly failed at 20 different goals to safeguard species and ecosystems. Six of those 20 goals were “partially achieved,” and the rest were not. Last week, a report from the World Wide Fund for Nature found that monitored populations of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish have declined 68% on average since 1970.