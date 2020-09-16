A mild midweek, but cooler air is on the way

Mild, hazy sunshine today

We have a bright and mild day ahead of us today, even as a cold front bears down on the area from the northwest, bringing seasonably mild weather to the area for our Wednesday. As in recent days, we'll have abundant sunshine throughout the day to go with a thick layer of haze aloft and perhaps a few hours of fair weather clouds along and behind that cond front for the middle part of the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with a slight north breeze that will occasionally reach 20 miles per hour.