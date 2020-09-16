World shares mixed, US futures gain ahead of Fed statement

World markets are mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement while U.S. futures have edged higher. Benchmarks rose modestly in Frankfurt and Tokyo on Wednesday but edged lower in London and Hong Kong. Investors are awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later Wednesday. Japan’s new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, is expected to keep the economic policies of his predecessor Shinzo Abe intact. Overnight, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.5% as gains by big technology companies outweighed losses in other sectors. Looking ahead, the U.S. is due to release retail sales data for August.