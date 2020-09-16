Australian lawmaker’s adviser challenges interference law

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese-born adviser to an Australian lawmaker is launching a constitutional challenge in Australia’s highest court against laws that ban covert foreign interference in domestic politics. Court documents show John Shi Sheng Zhang is also challenging the validity of search warrants executed by police at his Sydney home and offices in June as part of an investigation into illegal foreign interference. Zhang is an adviser to New South Wales state lawmaker Shaoquett Moselmane, whose membership in the opposition Labor Party was suspended after the raids. Zhang argues the laws burden free speech, a right long recognized in Australia but without the direct guarantee in the U.S. First Amendment.