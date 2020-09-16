Brazil general named health minister after months as interim

SAO PAULO (AP) — Gen. Eduardo Pazuello has become Brazil’s third health minister during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, after nearly four months holding the position on an interim basis and almost 120,000 COVID-19 deaths during that time. Pazuello, a logistics expert with no prior health experience before taking a deputy position in April, follows two predecessors who departed after disagreements with President Jair Bolsonaro regarding proper means to combat the new coronavirus. Bolsonaro, who has downplayed the risks of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, attended the ceremony and once again touted a controversial anti-malarial drug.