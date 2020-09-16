 Skip to Content

Celebs join Instagram ‘freeze’ to protest Facebook inaction

LONDON (AP) — Celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio are taking part in a 24-hour Instagram “freeze” on Wednesday. They are part of a movement protesting against the failure of the social media platform’s parent company, Facebook, to stop violent and hateful content and curb election misinformation. The “#StopHateforProfit” campaign asks people to refrain from posting on Instagram for a day. With 188 million followers, Kardashian West is one of the most influential people on Instagram. The share price of Facebook fell slightly after she and others joined the protest.

Associated Press

