2 shot in Minneapolis had worked for candidate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A 17-year-old boy who had worked for a Minnesota congressional candidate was shot and killed in an attack outside a gas station on Minneapolis’ north side. A man who also had worked for Republican Lacy Johnson was wounded in the attack Monday. Both police and Johnson said the attack didn’t appear to have anything to do with politics. Johnson said the pair were not doing any campaign work at the time. Johnson is a businessman who is challenging Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. Police spokesman John Elder said Wednesday there was nothing to suggest the attack was motivated by politics.