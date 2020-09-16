Friedell Middle School to be repurposed after 2021-22 school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester School Board approved a big change for the district. Members voted to repurpose Friedell Middle School.

The change take place after the 2021-22 school year.

Rochester's new middle school will be built in northwest Rochester and is expected to open in the fall of 2022.

The highly gifted program many associate with Friedell will continue to be available at all Rochester middle schools.

District officials say the Friedell building will be re-purposed for other district program uses.