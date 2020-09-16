High-tech ship set for launch on 400th Mayflower anniversary

PLYMOUTH, England (AP) — Dignitaries, seafarers and scientists are gathering in Plymouth, England, to mark the 400th anniversary of the departure of the Mayflower, which carried a group of Puritan settlers to a new life in America. The journey that began four centuries ago Wednesday would launch a new chapter of expansion and empire for Europe, and bring disaster for the Native peoples who had lived in the Americas for millennia. The day is being marked in Plymouth with the launch of the Mayflower Autonomous Ship, a high-tech vessel that will cross the Atlantic powered by the sun and steered by artificial intelligence. It will undertake marine research on the voyage, which has been delayed until 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.