India says Pakistan shelling kills 1 soldier in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An Indian soldier has been killed and two others wounded when Indian and Pakistani soldiers barraged each other with mortar shells and gunfire along the highly militarized frontier in Kashmir. An Indian army spokesperson says the Indian troops retaliated along the Line of Control in southern Rajouri district Tuesday evening. Lt. Col. Devender Anand called the incident “an unprovoked violation” of the 2003 ceasefire accord between the nuclear-armed rivals. There was no immediate comment from Pakistan. In the past, each side has accused the other of starting border skirmishes in the Himalayan region, which is divided between the two nations but claimed by both in its entirety.