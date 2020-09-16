 Skip to Content

Judges scrutinize suit’s claims in Harvard racial bias case

4:33 pm National news from the Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A panel of appeals court judges has challenged the legal claims of a group that accuses Harvard University of intentional discrimination against Asian American students who apply to the Ivy League school. The three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston appeared skeptical Wednesday of arguments made by Students for Fair Admissions. The group says Harvard imposes a “racial penalty” on Asian Americans. The panel is expected to make a decision on the case in coming weeks. Legal experts believe the case is likely to end up before the Supreme Court.

Associated Press

