Lawsuit: Private jail company caused Texas woman’s death

DALLAS (AP) — The family of a woman who died after being held in an East Texas jail is suing the company that runs the facility, claiming its staff ignored her dire condition as her health deteriorated and she went blind. Holly Barlow-Austin’s husband and mother filed the lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against LaSalle Corrections, Bowie County and several of the company’s employees at the county jail in Texarkana. They claim LaSalle staff violated Barlow-Austin’s rights and caused her death by failing to provide her needed healthcare. The company and Bowie County’s top official did not immediately respond to requests for comment.