Minnesota reports 513 more COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 513 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Thirteen of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 85,813 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 9,303 health care workers, MDH said.

The Department reported that 79,583 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

MDH reported more than 9,900 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 1,743,611. The Department said about 1,252,392 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

Health officials also reported in Wednesday's update that seven more people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Three of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,933 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. The Department reported that 1,402 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Wednesday, there are 244 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 136 patients hospitalized in the ICU, health officials said. That's five more patients hospitalized in the ICU and one more patient hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Tuesday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

