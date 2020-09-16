Mortician fights for license, livelihood after virus scandal

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City mortician says he is being made a scapegoat for a scandal at his funeral home. When the city was experiencing hundreds of coronavirus deaths a day, passersby reported a stench coming from rental trucks outside the facility in Brooklyn used to store an overflow of bodies. Authorities swept in and suspended his license in an episode that made headlines. Months later, Andrew Cleckley is fighting to keep his business. He says that “I was honestly just trying to help and that “all of this was done out of compassion.”