Murphy criticizes YouTube stars for ‘Jersey Shore’ gathering

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says YouTube stars who rented out the “Jersey Shore” house Monday should “be taken to task” after an estimated 1,000 people showed up, many flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules. The Democrat called the gathering at the Seaside Heights house that hosted the MTV show one of the “most extreme and egregious” examples of “knucklehead” behavior since the outbreak began in March. The Canadian YouTubers known as the Nelk Boys have nearly 6 million subscribers and rented out the house Monday to mark new merchandise going on sale. In a Twitter video group member, Kyle Forgeard said they didn’t intend for there to be a large group to gather.