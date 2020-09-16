One fatality in Benton County bus crash, 5 children suffer minor injuries

KEYSTONE, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person was killed in a crash Wednesday morning involving a school bus and a van on 15th Avenue between 72nd Street and Highway 30.

Five juveniles on the bus had minor injuries. The bus driver was not injured.

According to the crash report, Iowa State Patrol says an individual driving a van hit the bus after veering onto the shoulder of the road and over correcting. Authorities say the van driver died at the scene.

Multiple agencies assisted in the call, including; the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Belle Plaine and Keystone Fire Departments, Belle Plaine Ambulance and the Iowa DOT.

The Benton Community School District provided this statement:

"At this time, our primary focus is the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and school community. Once we have addressed these most immediate concerns, I will be able to provide you a comment on behalf of the District." Benton Community School District

The crash remains under investigation.