Phone flip: New Quibi series ‘Wireless’ empowers the viewer

NEW YORK (AP) — Most directors insist on having final edit approval of their work. Not the creators of “Wireless.” The series on the mobile-platform Quibi employs an ingenious way to tell a story on a smartphone: You see different things on the screen depending on whether you hold your phone vertically or horizontally. Horizontally, a traditional cinematic film follows a college student navigating the snowy Colorado mountains. But flip your phone vertically and you see his smartphone as he scrolls through photos, checks the map or calls his mom. The 10-episode series has the backing of director Steven Soderbergh, an eager adopter of nascent technology.