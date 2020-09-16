Newcomer Witzke wins GOP US Senate primary in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Political newcomer Lauren Witzke has won Delaware’s Republican U.S. Senate primary. Witzke will face incumbent Democrat Chris Coons in November. Witzke has recently distanced herself from allegations that she is a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory. Her campaign is centered around an “America First” message that includes a 10-year moratorium on immigration. In other races, Democratic Gov. John Carney easily won his primary and will face political newcomer Julianne Murray, who beat five other contenders. Actor and retired Amtrak conductor Lee Murphy defeated another newcomer to win the GOP primary for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat, which is currently held by a Democrat.