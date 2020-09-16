Relying on rookie CB Dantzler brings growing pains for Vikes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Cameron Dantzler picked up his nickname “The Needle” in high school in Louisiana for his skinny frame and hard-hitting ability. His entry into the NFL has predictably come with growing pains, too. Dantzler’s debut for the Minnesota Vikings was a rough one, as Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers picked apart the young Vikings cornerbacks in a 43-34 season-opening victory. The Packers produced the highest score allowed by Minnesota since coach Mike Zimmer arrived in 2014. Rodgers compiled the fourth-highest passing yardage total against the Vikings under Zimmer. Dantzler’s biggest mistake was a 45-yard touchdown pass he gave up right before halftime.