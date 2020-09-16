Reynolds defends using coronavirus funds for staff pay

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says there is nothing inappropriate about her decision to spend nearly $449,000 in federal coronavirus relief money on salaries for aides in her office, including her chief of staff and spokesman.

Reynolds responded at a press conference for the first time about a report posted Sunday by the online blog Bleeding Heartland.

The report indicated 21 employees on Reynolds’ staff will have more than 60% of their salary paid by the federal emergency funds from March 14 through June 30.

Reynolds says federal rules clearly allow salaries to be paid for workers whose job requirements are significantly changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.