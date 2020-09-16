Russian spymaster accuses US of fomenting Belarus protests

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s intelligence chief has accused the United States of fomenting massive demonstrations against Belarus’ authoritarian president that have entered their sixth week. Protesters in Belarus have rallied against the extension of Alexander Lukashenko’s 26-year rule in the Aug. 9 election they see as rigged and demanded his resignation. The U.S. and the European Union have criticized the presidential election in Belarus as neither free nor fair and urged Lukashenko to start talks with the opposition, a call he has rejected. In Wednesday’s statement, Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, charged that the U.S. has funded the Belarusian opposition and encouraged the protests.