Sabres acquire Eric Staal in sending Johansson to Wild

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres acquired veteran center Eric Staal in a trade that sent forward Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild.

The trade was the first completed by newly hired Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams, who took over after Jason Botterill was fired in June.

Adams is very familiar with Staal, as they were teammates in Carolina and members of the Hurricanes team that won 2006 Stanley Cup.

Both players are in the final year of their contracts, with the cost-conscious Sabres saving $1.25 million in space under the salary cap.

Buffalo, however, takes on a 35-year-old Staal, who is six years older than Johansson.